The stakes just keep getting higher for the Barrie Colts.

That means the minor-midget ‘AAA’ team will soon find out what they’re made of.

A strong regular season will see the Colts slotted into the second-versus-third West semifinal in the Eastern Triple ‘A’ (ETA) playoffs.

“At the end of the day, this group really struggled in the playoffs and OMHA championship (last year),” said Colts head coach Norm McCauley. “A goal for us was to fix that, the compete level, in those moments.

“We’re reaching those moments, so we’ll probably have a better indication soon if the changes worked or not,” he added.

Barrie finishes off its season on Thursday night at the Holly Community Centre at 8:30 p.m. against the last-place Richmond Hill Coyotes, having already eclipsed the 20-win mark on the year.

“I think it’s been strong,” said McCauley on his team’s regular season. “At the end of the day, we’ve beaten the teams we’ve needed to in order to stay in the hunt for second or third.

“I really believe we have a good chance in the playoffs of getting the three wins we need to move on, and winning a playoff round really makes it a successful season.”

If they can defeat the Ajax-Pickering Raiders in the opening round of the post-season, the Colts would move themselves one giant step closer towards reaching the OHL Cup, a 20-team event in Toronto that features the best teams in the province and is heavily scouted every year.

“It’s very important,” McCauley said. “It’s the pinnacle tournament for the age level.

“This is the top of the herd, and I’ve had a chance to be there (with the minor-midget team last year), and that’s a place you want to be if you’re a competitive program,” he added.

If the Colts can win their opening round, they still will likely need some more key victories to get there.

“We haven’t been in the rankings this year, so we will need to get a medal at the OMHA championship, and if you need to win two series to get there,” said McCauley, who also mentioned the possibility of picking up the fifth and final tournament spot via a play-in game.

There have been a number of players who have stepped up to lead this team, many of whom have been doing this with the 2001-born squad for a long time.

“We’ve always had a core of guys at this age group,” McCauley said. “Mitch Russell has an incredible amount of natural talent, Bailey Kirwin has always been a leader with this group and Jacob Partridge has evolved into a very strong player.

“If I had to pick someone who has really come out and grown this year, it would be Isaak Phillips,” McCauley added of the Barrie native. “He’s evolving into one of the better defenceman in the area, if not the province.

“At the end of the day, those guys are getting a lot of interest.”

McCauley emphasized that this one season was far from the only block of time in which the players had to try and show that they could progress in hockey.

“This could be a development thing,” he said. “For some of our guys, maybe their time is when they’re 16, 17 or 18. It’s an unfair expectation that you’re not successful if you don’t get drafted.

“We keep it in tune that they’re good kids and students first, and hockey is a huge bonus,” McCauley added. “If we can help them develop with our coaching and our philosophies, then that’s what we’ll do.”

That being said, if the Colts can make it to the OHL Cup, they’ll get a lot more exposure and opportunity to show that they have that talent.

“We want to have our guys play in meaningful games to get evaluated,” McCauley said. “If you play well in those meaningful games and scouts and GMs like you, then good.

“If they don’t, then there’s a major-midget draft now, so guys will have a chance at it again next year, too.”

