After moving to its new location, Barrie’s Army, Navy, Air Force Club is ramping up its efforts to continue serving the community.

Now located at 52 Morrow Rd., since moving in December from its former digs on George Street, the club is settling in and preparing for a new chapter, according to ANAF president Bruce Cochran.

Its new 6,800-square-foot facility was once a banquet hall and home to other activities, he said.

“We’ve been open to the public since the first of January and our members are very happy with the venue we have here now,” he said. “It’s a work in progress. The changes we’re making are positive and we’re looking forward. We’re not looking backwards.

"We have a nice canteen and our intention is to start up our lunch menu again,” Cochran added.

For now, members of the public – they don’t have to be veterans – can drop by for drink and a get-together, Cochran said.

“We haven’t had our grand opening yet. We still have quite a bit to put together before that with our renovations and our bar expansion.

“We’re open to the public now, although we’re not available for lunch yet,” he said. “That’s down the road probably six or eight months. It’s one of the main things we’re working on is to make that available.”

Events are already being scheduled however, such as the Sweethearts Dance that will take place around Valentine’s Day, and the Open Fun Night for the club’s dart league is already on the go, Cochran said.

“They can drop in and spare or join a team if there are available spots,” he said.

Over the years, the ANAF Club has been a supporter of many Barrie area charities, including Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, and that tradition will continue, he added.

“We’re working towards having this place revived enough that we can start making our donations back into the community that have been on hold for the last couple of years,” Cochran said. “We are in the process of making our rental hall available, but that is probably two weeks away, and we’re going to have some of our own events such as the Country Jam on the last Sunday of the month, which the public is welcomed to attend.”

Large meeting rooms and smaller areas for board meetings will also be available.

Harvest Bible Chapel took possession of the club's former facility at 7 George St. on Dec. 1, which is to be followed by an anticipated eight-month renovation period.

The church is planning to hold its first services there in the summer of 2017.

To learn more about the Army, Navy, Air Force Club and its plans, call 705-728-6224.

