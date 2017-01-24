CLEARVIEW TWP. -

The Stayner Siskins blanked the Alliston Hornets, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon for the team’s 23rd consecutive win and cementing their position atop the division.

The Siskins remain in first place in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) North Conference Carruthers Division standings, five points ahead of the Hornets (35-5-1).

With 72 points, the Siskins are also the top club in the entire 63-team league.

Sunday’s game was also the first time this season that a team has shut out the Hornets, the defending division champions.

The last time the Hornets failed to score was during the 2016 Schmalz Cup semifinals versus the Port Hope Panthers with a 3-0 loss on April 16. Port Hope advanced to the final, but fell to the Ayr Centennials, the defending Schmalz Cup champions.

Hornets head coach Darrin Shannon said the difference in Sunday’s game was a pair of early Stayner goals.

“We weren’t able to capitalize on chances. They did a good job,” he said.

Shannon said he expects that the division playoffs, which get going in mid-February, will come down to the Hornets and the Siskins.

“I hope, on our end, we will get ourselves there. I can’t control anything other than how we play,” he said after Sunday’s game. “As a team I hope we get healthy and we get a chance to come together as a team and play well and hope we win our games.”

Several Hornets players are injured, including former OHL Barrie Colts right-winger Stephen Nosad.

Scoring for the Siskins on Sunday were Ben Hughes and Zack Trott, each with a pair.

Hughes, a Midhurst native and another former OHLer, leads the PJHL scoring race with 98 points, including 45 goals and 53 assists.

Meanwhile, Trott, a 16-year-old from Creemore, now has 65 points, breaking the rookie record and putting him firmly in contention for rookie of the year.

Hughes said Sunday’s win was a result of hard work and preparation.

“We’ve been preparing all year for games like these. We came out and played our game,” he said.

Siskins head coach Dave Steele echoed that sentiment.

“We started the year with a system. That entire system revolved around beating one team and one team only,” he said of the perennially dominant Hornets. “They’ve won eight out of the last 10 conference championships. There is only one team to beat and that’s Alliston.”

Steele was the coach of the Midland Flyers for past two years, before joining Stayner this season.

“The first year we got pummelled by them. The second year, we figured it out and we came third with part of a system,” said the bench boss.

This year, Steele was determined to find a way to beat Shannon’s system.

“To beat a team that’s offensively gifted and a system that’s offensively gifted, you need need to build a defensive system to stop that,” he said.

“Defence is five players. It’s not just two players on the ice. I have a system of play that engages the forwards into a defensive positioning to prevent good opportunities from happening with their plays,” Steele added.

“As soon as we lose the puck, we are engaged in a full-ice defensive system that prevents offensive teams from having opportunities to gain good entries (into the offensive zone), good opportunities for shots, good opportunities for rebounds.

“We take it away from them.”

The Siskins wrap up the regular-season schedule this week with three more games, including Thursday night versus the Penetang Kings at Stayner Memorial Arena, Friday night in Midland versus the Flyers, and Sunday afternoon in Huntsville versus the Otters.

Once the post-season begins, the winner of the division title goes forward to the provincial competition with the ultimate prize being the Schmalz Cup.