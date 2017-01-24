Midland Pillsbury plant to close

The Dough Boy is leaving Midland for good this Friday.

General Mills will shutter its Pillsbury plant, leaving close to 100 employees out of work, with no other company said to be coming in to fill the void.

“At this time, we do not have any final details to share about a buyer or interested parties,” General Mills spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt said Tuesday.

Roemhildt said the closure stems from an overall operations review conducted more than two years ago.

“The company announced the closure as part of an ongoing review of our supply chain network to identify ways to optimize operations and reduce excess capacity,” she said.

According to Roemhildt, General Mills has operated the plant, which makes refrigerated baked goods and pizza, in the north Simcoe County town since 1952.

