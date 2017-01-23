City police have identified a runner after a man was punched in the head through an open passenger car window at a south-Barrie intersection Jan. 18.

He has been in contact with police and the investigation is continuing.

A car driven by the man's daughter was stopped for a sign at the corner of Batteaux Street and Ardagh Road at 7:10 p.m. last Wednesday when a group of runners passed in front of the vehicle.

One of the runners stopped, police said, and began yelling at the car – so the passenger rolled down the window and exchanged a few angry words through the door window.

Police say a runner approached the car and the man was punched in the head through the open window.

Later a group of runners was found at the nearby Holly Community centre and a photo of one runner was taken.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Const. D. Owen at 705-725-7025, ext. 2798 or at dowen@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.