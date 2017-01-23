INNISFIL – Students at Innisfil’s newest school will benefit from innovative partnerships when it opens in September.

Kempenfelt Bay School has a new home in Innisfil’s Town Municipal Campus, located at Innisfil Beach Road and Yonge Street.

Construction of the two-storey, 25,000-square-foot facility began last June and is now well underway.

Head of school Graham Hookey said he is pleased the independent school, currently located on Bryne Drive in Barrie, has a space to call its own in Innisfil.

“It’s ours. We’re not leasing facilities anymore,” he said. “Now there is an anchor in the ground for the Kempenfelt Bay School (KBS) community.

“Innisfil is a great area with fast growth and young families as well as the growth in south-Barrie, where young families are also going to be expanding,” Hookey said.

He described Kempenfelt Bay School as an independent fully-credited school for students in junior kindergarten to Grade 8, although plans are in the works to expand that to secondary school studies.

“We’re an option for people in the educational system. It’s not for everybody, but it is for some people,” he said. “In terms of the new building itself, you don’t see what I consider to be the most important part, which I consider to be the atmosphere of the school.

“But when you come in, what you will see pretty quickly is that the classes are less than 20 students in size, the kids all have physical education every day, they have art and music with specialized teachers,” Hookey said. “It’s the quality of the programming more than it is the quality of the facility. Of course, it’s going to be a beautiful facility and brand new, but it’s really more about the educational options that are there.”

Some of those options include being located in the campus and shared-partnership agreements with the Innisfil YMCA and the town, he added.

“All of our students will be members of the YMCA. So they pay a ‘Y’ membership each year, which is good for the ‘Y’ to have that,” Hookey said. “During the day, there is hardly anybody over at the gym so now the YMCA will have the opportunity for the facility to more utilized during the day.

“We also have a cost-sharing agreement with the town in regards to the fields and helping (to offset) the cost of maintenance of them as well,” he said. “We will rent the ice rinks just like any other school, but the difference for us is we can just walk to them, where everybody else has to take a bus. So that makes it a lot easier for us to do.”

Innisfil chief administrative officer Jason Reynar said the agreements between Kempenfelt Bay School and the town are a win-win.

“We are really excited about our partnership with KBS and the YMCA because it helps us move forward with our community strategic plan,” he said. “Part of that plan is building a town that is cohesive, caring and socially diverse, and has a community spirit. We strongly believe that having KBS here will do just that.

“This partnership is also the perfect fit because it means we are taking our facilities, like baseball diamonds and soccer fields, and ensuring the community is using them to their maximum potential, even during slower periods like weekday afternoons,” Reynar added.

The campus also includes Innisfil Town Hall, the new operations building, the South Simcoe Police North Heaquarters, InnPower, the Innisfil Recreational Complex, soccer fields, baseball diamonds, outdoor volleyball fields and the recently unveiled Innisfil Rotary Trail.

“This trail winds through a wooded area and connects to the Innisfil Recreational Complex, but it will eventually be expanded,” Reynar said. “There are also discussions underway to bring a medical hub to the campus and we are excited to have more details about that coming this year.”

Hookey said there are also plans for the school to expand and offer secondary studies.

“As we move forward, we’ll build our own gym and it will be available for the rec centre to use as well,” he said. “Schools quite often are busy during the day. But at night or during the weekends they aren’t used. What this will allow the town to do as well is, for instance, if they have a basketball tournament coming into town or something, they’ll have the gym at the YMCA as well as the gym at the school.

“That will allow them to run tournaments that are much larger.”

To learn more about Kempenfelt Bay School, visit www.kempenfeltbayschool.com.

