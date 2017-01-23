BRADFORD – A woman was charged with impaired driving following a collision Saturday night.

At 9:30 p.m., a car on Holland Street West at Sideroad 10 made a left turn in front of another vehicle which had the right-of-way, South Simcoe police said.

Officers determined one driver had been drinking, gave her a roadside test and she failed, police said.

A 44-year-old Bradford woman was arrested and taken to the police station for further tests. Police say she blew more than twice the legal limit.

She is charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

Her car was impounded and her driver's licence has been suspended for 90 days.

Neither driver was injured in Saturday night's crash, police said.