Police busted a drug ring in Barrie’s south-end, Friday.

After a lengthy drug investigation, Barrie police initially arrested four people who they believe were dealing heroin and cocaine.

Further to their investigation, they executed a search warrant at a house on Copeman Crescent where three more people were arrested.

Police seized 20 grams of heroin with a street value of $8,000, 20 grams of cocaine worth $2,000, drug paraphernalia and approximately $3,000 in cash.

Police laid more than 16 counts of trafficking and possession charges, as well as obstructing police, driving while under suspension, breach of probation and a federal parole breach charges.

Three people were held pending a bail hearing, two were released with future court dates and two were released unconditionally.