Kempenfest could get a break on its city fees because it's being squeezed by the redevelopment of Barrie's waterfront.

On Monday councillors will consider waiving $4,876.50 in special event permit, building permit, right-of-way and parking lot fees this year for the giant waterfront festival.

Kempenfest lost $50,000 last year, a loss shared by its member organizations and service clubs, resulting in fewer dollars invested in their community projects.

“Every bit helps,” said Tom Aikins of Kempenfest about the break on fees. “Certainly we'd love them to waive the whole fees, but we understand the challenge with that, from the standpoint if they do it for one group, the next group is going to be asking for their fees waived.

“But we'll take whatever we can get.”

The $4,876.50 represents half of Kempenfest's city fees.

Last year waterfront construction, specifically at Centennial Park, reduced the space available to Kempenfest – and sponsorship funding was down by $35,000 due to concerns about a smaller event, smaller attendance and sponsor displays being moved from their traditional locations to new and untested spots.

Less space also reduced parking availability, cutting into the number of buyers and customers – helping result in the $50,000 loss.

In addition to this loss, last year's scaled-down Kempenfest meant 53 fewer vendors, and at $440 per booth, a direct loss of $23,320.

Service clubs were forced to reduce the number of food vendors by three and close their secondary beer gardens and stage.

Centennial Park will still be under construction this summer, and the area around Southshore Centre will have the Military Heritage Park construction.

This work is expected to have a further impact on Kempenfest, reducing the space available for the main stage and liquor-licenced area.

Aikins points out the city already provides more than $20,000 of in-kind annual investment to Kempenfest, including city staff year-round and during the August arts and crafts festival.

Kempenfest has an annual budget of $400,000, which includes $300,000 in sponsorship funding – an area Aikins said will see increased focus this year.

He said organizers are also looking at the entertainment lineup this year, because Kempenfest's board is investigating an increase to ticket prices.

“The gate revenue is a big part of our revenue, and we aren't going to do that (increase ticket prices) without expanding the entertainment,” Aikins said. “If we do increase ticket prices, it will give us more budget to hire bigger headliners, so hopefully that will help as well.

“So we're not just sitting back and not trying to find solutions of our own.”

Kempenfest has been held in Barrie for more than 45 years on the Civic Holiday weekend. In 2015 it had more than 350 arts and crafts exhibits, 40 antique dealers and three stages that presented more than 35 hours of live music by local, national and international artists.

Kempenfest's partners include the Kiwanis Club of Barrie, the Barrie Art Club, the Rotary Club of Barrie, the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka, the Optimist Club of Barrie, the Barrie Lions Club, the Barrie Chamber of Commerce and the Barrie Knights of Columbus.

