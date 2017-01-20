Is it time to grow a year-round public market in downtown Barrie?

City councillors could put one shovel in the ground Monday by accepting, as a guiding document, a business plan for the Maple Avenue transit terminal building.

Mayor Jeff Lehman has been pushing this project for more than six years; he says there's now a workable business and building plan for something that could transform the west end of Barrie's downtown.

“I think council now needs to decide if we want a mostly empty building on our waterfront, or do we want a facility that can be a tourist attraction, a business centre, a great place for our residents to enjoy, and something that can spur revitalization,” he said.

The bus station's second floor is vacant, Burger King pulled out years ago and most of the ground floor space is unused – except for a police office, a convenience store and bus ticket booths.

The permanent public market would have indoor vendors selling local produce, baked goods, organic foods, eateries and prepared food, along with the Barrie Farmers' Market.

The market would have nine permanent food vendors, with 70 to 75 Barrie Farmers' Market vendors on Saturdays.

The plan also includes a restaurant, with a patio out front. The Sandbox is a business incubator, and could provide a single location for all entrepreneurs to meet, learn and mentor on the building's second floor.

“There are potential tenants for the building approaching us already,” Lehman said. “In addition, the Sandbox project proposed for the second floor will be a direct benefit to the Barrie business community and of course is being led by the business community itself.”

Monday's motion includes an estimated $100,000 to complete a financial and technical validation of the market's business plan and approving the Sandbox in principle.

A staff report also says it would cost $500,000 to renovate the building's interior – which includes its electrical and plumbing systems, and fire safety equipment.

But Lehman says it's a good deal Barrie taxpayers.

“A market building on that site can stimulate redevelopment.” he said. “There are redevelopment projects being considered nearby and even if it was just a single building, the additional tax revenue from redevelopment will likely ultimately outweigh the capital costs to the city.”

Lehman also says there will be tourism benefits to the project, as well as strategic ones.

“It will finally help tie in the waterfront to the downtown, and it is a needed boost for the west end of the downtown, which is the area most in need of revitalization,” he said.

A year-round market won't mean the end of Barrie Transit buses, as there would still be platforms. But the Greyhound and Ontario Northlands buses would need another spot.

“With the arrival of all-day, all-week GO train service, the focus for intercity travel is shifting to the Allandale (Waterfront) and Barrie South GO stations,” Lehman said. “Metrolinx (GO) already runs all its buses from Allandale, as well as the downtown terminal. It just makes sense to have a single hub for intercity travel in the coming years.”

The nearby, city-owned Mary Street parking lot could be used for the public market.

In late 2013, council approved a $30,000 budget for a feasibility study for a public market, and in 2015 as much as $35,000 was approved for consulting fees.

There's no cost estimate to demolish the existing canopy system, the walkways, level the site and prepare it for redevelopment.

With the S100,000 business plan validation cost, there's even more money on the table.

“These sorts of decisions are not easy - this is a bold plan that is a big change and even has some risk,” Lehman said. “But I think this is a project that will spin off economic benefits for years to come, from tourism to small business to revitalization of this area of the downtown.

“When we compare it to what is there today, I think it's a big opportunity.”

