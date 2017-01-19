Almost two dozen American teens will feel the thrill of riding down a snow-covered hill at break-neck speeds in Barrie this weekend.

More than 20 teenagers with the Junior Civitan service club will hit the slopes at Snow Valley to try snow tubing and snowshoeing for the first time, said Lauren Dover, manager of the youth program with the Junior Civitans in Alabama.

“The Junior Civitans are coming from all over the U.S. and most of them have never been to Canada before,” Dover said.

Each Junior Civitan had to raise $1,800 to join the trip north, she said.

Almost $60,000 has been raised in collections from their local Civitan clubs and businesses in their respective towns. That money will go towards the Civitan International Research Centre at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), which is focusing its efforts on both autism and Alzheimer’s disease.

There are approximately 11,000 Junior Civitans in nearly 350 clubs across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Barrie has been hosing the Junior Civitan Sno-Do (pronounced dough – for the money it raises) for 42 years, said Barrie Civitan co-ordinator Reg Howard.

The traditional snowmobile ride has been cancelled this year, Howard said.

“They won’t be riding because the trails are closed,” Howard said, but added there’s enough snow for tubing and snowshoeing.

The American visitors will enjoy a barbecue and banquet at the Innisbrook Golf Course.

For more information or to donate to the event, visit http://juniorcivitan.org/junior-civitan-resources/fundraisers/sno-do/

