Barrie city police busted a coffee-truck driver who was selling a lot more than bad coffee and limp sandwiches on Tuesday.

A tip to police about the suspicious activity of a coffee truck servicing the Barrie area led police to arrest a man who was busted with 292 grams of marijuana, 27 Oxycodone pills, 11 grams of hash, digital scales and baggies on his coffee truck.

A further investigation of the 53-year-old Oro-Medonte man’s Shanty Bay home led police to collect more than 500 marijuana plants, more than 100 Buprenorphine pills, nine grams of hash, a small amount of Oxycodone, cannabis resin and psilocybin (mushrooms), as well as the equipment required to manufacturing drugs.

The Shanty Bay man was charged with three counts of trafficking, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of production of marijuana.

A 24-year-old Oro-Medonte man was also charged with production of marijuana, as well as three counts of possession of controlled substances.

Two women have arranged to turn themselves in at a later date to face production of cannabis charges.

Police say two of the accused had medicinal marijuana licences, but had greatly exceeded what they were legally allowed to possess.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Det. Davies at Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2304. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com