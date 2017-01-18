Vintage Yorkville: PAPER VIEW

TLC Bistro and Café, down where Maple Avenue meets up with Dunlop Street West, has that old Yorkville coffeehouse vibe.

“It’s magic,” owner Larry Christopher told me Tuesday, a few days after I played two weekend gigs there with my brother Don and nephew Morgan.

It’s as good a word to describe it as any.

While finishing the soundcheck for our Saturday evening show, an older gentleman and his wife dropped in for lunch. They sat down, looked around the walls cluttered with art, photos, and the odd banjo, then out of the blue asked Christopher if they could play the old upright piano sitting in the corner.

“Sure!” came the reply.

They proceeded to the ivories, sat down at the bench, then promptly ripped into what can only be described as ragtime salvation.

We sat there dazed, confused and delighted.

When the couple was done, they stood up, acknowledged our cheers, then proclaimed, “We’re the Pitts!”

Yup, our random entertainers, who were comfortable dealing a deliciously lame pun, were Craig and Dorothy Pitts.

Chatting with them afterward, we learned of Craig’s adventures as a Christian preacher in far-flung pockets of Russia and Europe. (Attention writers of fiction: looking for character depiction inspiration? Ditch the desk, get out of the house, then open your eyes and ears.)

Magic, indeed.

Just like the locally created art that hangs on one of TLC’s walls.

“We call that wall The Painter,” Christopher said. “Each month, a local artist gets to hang their work there. Some of it’s for sale, but I don’t take a commission or charge anything. I just like to see local artists get a chance to promote their work.”

Magic of a different kind has taken place at TLC, said Christopher.

“One couple who met here, when they got married, asked me to play a few Neil Young songs at their wedding.”

The reason? Christopher is one of Canada’s best Neil Young tribute artists and uses his café once a month to tip his cap to his hero.

If you’re curious as to how close he nails Young’s voice, click over to TLCbistro&café.com and let your ears soak in the eerie resemblance.

Before I forget to mention it, there’s magic in TLC’s menu, if you’re a fan of good, greasy spoon breakfasts. It’s done right, here, including fried potatoes. A must.

Magic in small numbers: For both our gigs last weekend we sold out the joint – roughly 40 people each show, which made a smallish room jam packed. That, in turn, cranked up the warmth factor in the acoustic guitar-based songs we were playing.

The piano, have to say, has two slightly off-key notes. But the atmosphere was pitch-perfect.

And on the Sunday afternoon gig, a visual wonder hit the wall just behind and to my left.

OK, so the slow-moving collage of blue and orange light was beamed in from a stained glass art piece, but it felt like magic.

By the way, there’s no band fee here. “I’ll feed ya, I’ll water ya, and there’s a tip jar at the counter,” said Christopher.

Christopher’s wife, Teresa, came up with TLC’s catchphrase: “Where food and music come together in perfect harmony.”

Nice. But a thought of his at the end of our conversation, in my opinion, gets closer to the essence of TLC.

“It’s just the vibe, here,” he said. “Someone walks in, if they can play the guitar, I’ll let ‘em play mine. It’s not a cookie-cutter place. Everything just sort of works out.”

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.