Barrie police have again put a lid on hiring more officers this year.

But the force is hardly standing pat.

City police have a plan to add two more officers in each of the next three years, then increase the force by six officers in 2021.

Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood told city council this week that between 2004 and 2010, every year between seven and 12 officers joined Barrie police.

But there's been no increase in what police call the sworn compliment of officers since 2012, and it's stayed at 237 since 2015.

This has been accomplished, in part, by what police have dubbed 'civilianization'.

“It permits the redeployment of sworn officers back to front-line duties,” Greenwood said.

Positions previously held by a police officer are being replaced with a civilian, and presumably at a lower salary.

Examples include prisoner management in police cell blocks, fleet and facilities supervisor, wellness co-ordinator, communications supervisor, property and evidence management and station duty officers at the police station's front desk .

The number of civilians employed by Barrie police is to reach 109 this year – adding one crime lab assistant, two IT people and an auditor.

The civilian compliment is to stay the same next year but increase by six in 2019, by three the following year and by four in 2021.

Coun. Mike McCann asked Greenwood how far 'civilianization' can go.

“Where is the momentum going in 20 years?” he asked. “How much of the trend is moving towards more civilian.”

“It's only going to go to a certain point,” Greenwood said, “and I think when we look at our growth to (20)21, with the other positions that we have identified as potential 'civilianization', I think by that time we will have hit the number of positions that we can redeploy as civilian positions and place officers back on the road.”

The 2017 operating/capital police budget, which Greenwood presented to council this week, is nearly $50.38 million, or another $1.56 million, a 3% increase.

Most of the cost, 97.5%, is for the salaries, benefits and overtime of officers and civilian employees. That's estimated to total almost $47.5 million in 2017, up from $45.7 million last year.

But there is also a capital component to the police budget and it involves four new measures.

SharePoint is an app, a communications tool, to allow police better access to data retrieval and there's a $167,000 cost this year.

There's the e-brief project with the Crown's Office in the Ministry of the Attorney General, so Crowns can have better access to electronic briefs, will cost $19,000 for hardware and software.

The police mobility project is multi-year and begins in 2017, to enhance the ability for front-line officers to access information using a hand-held device. The total cost is just less than $500,000, but the bill is $38,000 this year.

Last but not least is a crime lab, which will share resources with provincial authorities. This year's cost is $70,000, and a civilian technician is to be hired.

“All of us can recognize the proliferation of technology, everybody's ability to access social media platforms right now,” Greenwood said. “With that comes cyber-crimes. We've got threats, harassment, cyber-bullying, frauds to child pornography.

“It is hitting us in the city of Barrie. We're no different than what's happening across our country or what's happening around the world. So we need the expertise, the individuals that have specialized technical expertise and we need equipment to support these criminal investigations that are occurring.”

This year's police capital budget is $1.7 million which includes $400,000 for a future first-responders campus, involving police being housed with other emergency services, and $88,000 for a radio system upgrade.

The first-responders campus reserve now totals more than $2.4 million; its partners also include paramedics and Barrie firefighters.

Greenwood did point out that while the police budget is 22.9% of the city's total budget this year, that's the lowest percentage in a decade.

In 2011 it peaked at 25.1%, after being 24.4% in 2010 and 23.9% in 2007, she said.

“It stayed relatively in-step with the city's overall budget. In fact, it's down a little bit,” said Coun. Doug Shipley, a member of the police board.

“I know this wasn't easy to come down to ... down to 3% after a couple of revisions,” he said. “That's the goal we had set and the goal we were looking for.”

“It's always a hot topic talking about the police and what we spend on policing,” McCann said.

The Barrie police operating and capital budget is part of the city budget, which must be approved by council.

A staff report and councillors' deliberations on the budget are scheduled for Feb. 6, with council approval Feb. 13.

Barrie city police compliment, actual and projected

Year Officers Civilians

2016 237 105

2017 237 109

2018 239 109

2019 241 115

2020 243 118

2021 249 122

Source: Barrie Police Service