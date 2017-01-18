It’s a long way to Hollywood from Barrie’s Monsignor Clair Catholic School.

But former Barrie resident Samantha Jo, her professional name, remembers her roots after living in Los Angeles for the last four years and pursuing her dream.

From representing Team Canada at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in martial arts, to being a stuntwoman on the set of Marvel's Agents of Shield to landing a supporting role in the upcoming movie Wonder Woman, Samantha (who asked that her real surname not be used) says she remains focused on her acting career while remembering her time in Barrie.

“I’ve been really appreciating the time off after this past year,” she said from Los Angeles. “I spent a good portion of the year working on the Wonder Woman and Justice League films. I can’t say too much about them because they haven’t been released yet.

“It definitely involved extensive training on my part. It was a lot of time in the gym and a lot of time with physical exertion, so it took a toll on me. But it was so much fun.”

Her time at Monsignor Clair involved stints on the school’s volleyball and basketball teams when, at age 11, she won the Child of the Year competition at the Model and Talent Search Canada event in 2002.

She followed that up by studying at the Toronto Academy of Acting and later appeared in numerous commercials and print ads for various businesses, including Sears and the May Company.

Samantha later took up a performance-based martial art style called wushu and went on to become a member of the Canadian national team, representing the country at various international competitions, resulting in a double-gold finish in the 2006 and 2008 Pan-American Wushu Championships, a bronze at the 2007 World Wushu Championships and later in Beijing as a part of Team Canada in 2008.

The martial arts helped prepare her for the Hollywood stunt industry and by the age of 18 she had appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Sucker Punch, in which she stunt doubled for Jena Malone.

But now the 25-year-old has her sights firmly set on acting.

“I’m definitely in the acting world right now, so you won’t see any more stunt credits from me,” she said.

Her breakout role of Kitana in the web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy was followed by her appearance as Car-vex in the superhero movie Man of Steel.

Her next major role will be in this summer's expected blockbuster movie Wonder Woman, in which she will be playing the character Euboea.

“The Amazonians are these female warriors so it was integral that the women be strong, be fit and be capable of actually hunting and fighting and being able to handle our own,” she said. “The body image was important to support that and I was thrilled they wanted that.”

She now calls the City of Angels home, but Barrie is still her home town.

“I went to Monsignor Clair and remember every single teacher I had there,” she said. “I think Barrie and the teachers at the school and just everybody were a big part of shaping who I am now.

“I always expect the best and nicest things from people because a lot of times they live up to that. I think growing up in Barrie really shaped that for me,” she added. “There were so many happy experiences for me, whether it was hanging out at Centennial Beach or going to the park with my friends.

“I just carried that through my whole life and it’s made everything so much easier and given me a positive outlook.”

The movie industry can seem like an up-hill climb, she added.

“But like anything in life, you have to put the time and effort into it and keep chiselling away at it,” Samantha said. “And the work is always first. It’s not about trying to catch a break and trying to get noticed, it’s really about developing your skills and focusing on the work aspect of it and to become the best you can.

“Then people will notice and opportunities will come.”

