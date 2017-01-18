Barrie temperatures are expected to rise today to a high of 2 degrees Celsius, with a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle.

Salting began on the city's priority roads at 3:30 a.m. and is now complete, while all residential roads will be sanded today. Trucks started out on routes at 7 a.m. Two graders continue to scrape the ice pack/rutted locations.

Crews have been out since Tuesday plowing and sanding priority sidewalks and this will continue today.

Plowing and sanding residential sidewalks has been ongoing since 4 a.m.

There is no plan to cut back snow banks at this time, as milder weather is forecast to continue for the rest of the week - further melting existing snow banks throughout the city.

For up-to-date information on Barrie's winter control and to see service level standards, visit barrie.ca/snow.