A partnership in Barrie is in the works to help integrate people with unique needs into the community.

Community Wholeness Centre Barrie (CWC), which opened its doors in 2014, is in talks with Camphill Communities Ontario to look into sharing space at the centre’s downtown location at 59 Maple St.

Community Wholeness Centre founder and executive director Yolanda Gallo said the volunteer-driven organization’s mandate of promoting wholeness of the mind, body and spirit would complement Camphill’s mission of integrating people with developmental and disabilities into society.

“We want to rethink and redevelop our core mandate as a centralized volunteer hub,” she said. “Hopefully that can move forward to providing facilities, training, rehabilitation and eventual placement of people with disabilities, or other disadvantaged individuals, into the community where they can prosper and make a meaningful contribution to society.”

Devlin Balfour, Camphill employee integration specialist, said his role is to help Camphill clients find employment and volunteer opportunities to match their interests and needs.

“There is a nice connection being explored between Camphill and the Community Wholeness Centre, and other organizations as well, of really assisting further integration of people with disabilities into the broader community with employment and other opportunities, initiatives and activities.

“CWC has been a really inspiring place to see and people coming together and supporting each other,” Balfour said. “From meeting with Yolanda and seeing this space and having a tour, it seemed like it would be a really great fit.”

“We have the capacity to do so much programming,” Gallo said of the centre’s 12,000-square-foot facility. “My hope and dream is that CCO will formalize our partnership with regards to expanding that whole training, development and rehabilitation piece (we do) and be housed out of here, with perhaps an employment office.

“It’s that whole self-care piece for volunteers, for caregivers, for anyone who works with special needs people or the individuals themselves,” she said. “We’ve engaged people with special needs, physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities - anyone who has barriers or challenges in the community - to find volunteer work and/or employment.

“The biggest component we need to stress is that CWC is engaging all these communities to come together and collaborate and share the space here.”

Steven Kennedy, who has developmental challenges around physical and mental health-issues, said he enjoys volunteering at the Community Wholeness Centre.

“It feels good to work here. I concentrate on mopping and sweeping and focusing on my work,” he said. “I’ve made friends here. I think my father is proud of me.”

His dad, William Kennedy, said he is thrilled with the support his son has received from both organizations.

“I can’t say enough about what Camphill has done for Steven. They have helped him immensely,” Kennedy said. “He has opened up like a flower in the springtime. He has learned how to cope with his challenges. He reads and writes, skis in the winter and swims in the summer.”

The Community Wholeness Centre is holding its annual general meeting on Jan. 30 and Gallo said area residents are encouraged to attend.

To learn more about the centre and how you can help, visit www.cwcbarrie.com.

To find out about the services offered by Camphill Communities Ontario, visit www.camphill.org.

