Two people face drug charges after being stopped for a suspended driving infraction Tuesday evening in downtown Barrie.

City police on patrol spotted a vehicle just before 5:40 p.m. whose registered owner had a suspended licence since 2006.

It was stopped on Toronto Street, just north of Dunlop Street West, where officers confirmed the licence infraction and that the driver was G1. The passenger had no licence.

The driver was arrested and a search turned up marijuana under the vehicle's centre console. The passenger was also arrested while more marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found.

Both were taken to Barrie's police station.

The 18-year-old Barrie male passenger was charged with drug possession, two counts of failing to comply with a previous sentence, failing to comply with a probation order and the conditions of release. He was held for a bailing hearing Wednesday morning.

The driver, a 35-year-old Barrie woman, was charged with drug possession and driving while suspended.

Police said she's also currently on parole and one condition was not to associate with her passenger.

She was taken to Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene for breaching her parole conditions.