The picks are in following the recent Ontario Junior ‘A’ Lacrosse League’s midget draft.

With the ninth-overall pick, the Barrie Lakeshores selected Graeme McCrory from the Clarington Green Gaels, followed by Liam McCrory with the next pick.

Four of the top 10 selection in the draft came from the Clarington organization, including top-pick Zac Young, who went to the Peterborough Lakers.

In the second round of the draft, the Lakeshores selected Caledon’s Connor Chisholm with the 13th-overall pick.

Orillia native Mike Montgomery went 15th overall to Peterborough.

Closing out the second round, the Lakeshores selected Myles Doolittle from Shelburne at 22nd overall.

The Lakeshores finished last season with a 5-15 record.