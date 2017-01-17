The Georgian Grizzlies men’s and women’s volleyball teams faced the Seneca Sting on Saturday afternoon at the Georgian Athletic Centre in Barrie.

The men’s team was again strong, defeating the Sting, 3-1 (18-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19).

After dropping the first set, the Grizzlies remained focus and battled back to win three straight sets.

The opening set was the first set the Grizzlies have lost in a game since Nov. 13, which stopped an impressive stretch of 15 sets in a row won.

Barrie native Darien Haynes led the Grizzlies in scoring with 14 points (9 kills, 5 blocks) along with fellow Barrie native Adam Bielby, who had a 13-point effort (12 kills, 1 ace).

Also of note was the gutsy effort from Liam Gray, another Barrie product, who made some incredible plays to go along with scoring a team-high three aces.

Georgian continues their impressive streak as they move to a perfect 11-0 record and continue to sit on top of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) standings.

The women’s game found the Grizzlies playing shorthanded with three regular starters out of the lineup.

Despite the short bench, Georgian battled hard, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to the Sting, 3-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23).

The Grizzlies had tremendous efforts from Quinn McGregor, with 16 points (12 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace), along with Barrie native Ashley Mavreas (Barrie) who had 16 kills and 11 digs.

The loss snaps a five-game win streak for Georgian and they now sit with a record of 8-3 on the season, remaining in third place in the OCAA east division standings.

Georgian will now head out on the road for a three-game stretch before playing their next home games on Tuesday, Jan. 31 against the George Brown Huskies at the Georgian Athletic Centre.