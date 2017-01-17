News Local

Freezing rain challenging for Barrie residents

Mike Wells waits for traffic to pass while he attempts to remove snow and ice from a storm drain near his Bradford Street home, Tuesday. The buildup caused mild flooding on the road during a day when freezing rain made driving and walking a challenge.

