Freezing rain challenging for Barrie residents
Mike Wells waits for traffic to pass while he attempts to remove snow and ice from a storm drain near his Bradford Street home, Tuesday. The buildup caused mild flooding on the road during a day when freezing rain made driving and walking a challenge.
Mike Wells waits for traffic to pass while he attempts to remove snow and ice from a storm drain near his Bradford Street home, Tuesday. The buildup caused mild flooding on the road during a day when freezing rain made driving and walking a challenge.