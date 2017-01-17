In 2015, Linda and Morris Desjardins moved from Midland to their Barrie apartment so they wouldn’t have to shovel snow.

The senior couple arrived at 108 Collier Place, a 156-unit apartment created in 1986 specifically for seniors and people with disabilities by the late Rev. Bill Fritz of the adjoined Collier Street United Church.

Yet they haven’t been able to put their snow shovels away this winter.

“We didn’t have a problem last year because there wasn’t a lot of snow,” said Linda. “But this year, it’s a mess. They’re telling us we have to shovel between the cars ourselves when it snows, but they should be responsible for removing the snow.”

“I’ve seen a man in his 80s out there shovelling snow between the cars,” Morris said. “The superintendents will come out and help us when they can, but they shouldn’t have to.”

Desjardins said it was after dropping her mother off at an apartment on Kozlov Street – where the parking lot was clear – that they questioned the quality of snow removal at their own apartment.

“They have to find a better way to deal with this than saying ‘this is our policy’,” Linda said.

The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) states “a landlord is responsible for providing and maintaining a residential complex, including the rental units in it, in a good state of repair and fit for habitation and for complying with health, safety, housing and maintenance standards.”

Whitney Miller, spokesperson with Social Justice Tribunals Ontario, said municipal safety, housing and maintenance standards usually state it is the owner’s responsibility to make sure that the property can be safely entered and exited.

“The RTA does not address snow removal directly. It only says that it is the landlord’s responsibility to make sure that the property is kept in a good state of repair,” Miller said.

She did note, however, if a tenant files an application to the Landlord Tenant Board about snow removal, the member (adjudicator) would decide whose responsibility snow removal is.

So Linda sent a letter to the Collier Place board of directors in late December, calling into question the not-for-profit’s snow removal responsibilities.

She received a response from Murray Minshall, the board’s chairperson, indicating the snow removal between cars is the driver’s responsibility.

Minshall noted the contractor had asked Collier Place drivers to move their vehicles so he could clear the entire lot on Jan. 4, and would do so again as needed.

“I live in a condo in Barrie. I have to clear the snow between cars, too. The contractor can’t clear the entire lot every time it snows,” he said.

Minshall noted several tenants have engaged the services of someone in the building to shovel the snow from between the cars if they can’t do it themselves.

“We are doing what we can do. We adhere to the Residential Tenancies Act,” he said.

No longer owned by the Collier Street church, Collier Place Inc. is overseen by the Simcoe County social housing department, Minshall said.

The ratio of 50/50 geared-to-income apartments’ and full-paying tenants’ fees help maintain the building and property on a budget, he said.

The building is one of the few affordable housing options for seniors in the downtown core.

In 2008, the board decided to prohibit tenants and their guests from smoking on the property. Almost 90% of the tenants agreed with the board’s decision, and those who smoked were grandfathered into the existing agreement.

Long-time tenant Pat Barber said it’s the ideal location for a senior in Barrie.

“There are lots of activities. There’s something going on almost every night. It’s safe, clean and well-maintained and it has a superintendent on call 24/7,” Barber said. “Affordable housing is at a premium in Barrie and we desperately need this place.”

However, Barber did suggest a fix to the tenants’ concerns.

“I’ve been here almost 10 years and never has a tenant been asked to sit on the board,” she said. “It would help to have a place to offer feedback.”

