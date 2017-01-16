Barrie’s upcoming Train in Technology Expo will be formerly announced Tuesday at Georgian College.

The March 1 expo will be announced with a demonstration by Georgian College students of their working robot.

Members of Georgian College, Mayor Jeff Lehman and Chamber of Commerce CEO Rod Jackson will launch the lead up to the technology expo at Georgian College’s Building A, in room A138 in the Innovation laboratory at 1 p.m.

The Train in Technology expo will feature sponsors IBM and BDO and the work of KUKA Robotics, one of the leading manufacturers of robotic systems.

Through this partnership, students will be given the opportunity to learn a number of skills including safety when working with robots; basic knowledge of the structure of a robot system; selecting, starting and executing robot programs.

While the launch of the event is being held at Georgian College, the expo itself will be held at the Barrie Molson Centre at 555 Bayview Drive on March 1.