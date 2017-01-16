A driver who crashed his car on OPP property was busted Sunday.

Barrie city police say they received a number of calls from witnesses, who described seeing a car jump the curb and strike the fence at the provincial police building on Rose Street.

Witnesses say the driver bolted from the car at 9:30 p.m.

With the help of the canine unit, police and OPP officers began tracking the driver after an open bottle of liquor was found in the car.

A man matching the description given by the witnesses was located a short distance away, with keys to the crashed car in his pocket.

A 26-year-old Barrie man was charged with driving impaired, as well as failing to remain at the scene of the collision.