When you score 11 goals in a weekend, that usually leads to success.

But all the Barrie Colts could muster was an overtime loss.

While their offence got in gear, the Colts couldn't keep the puck out of their net at key points as they lost 5-3 to the Kitchener Rangers on Friday, 10-6 against the Niagara IceDogs on Saturday night, and 3-2 in overtime versus the Battalion in North Bay on Sunday afternoon.

“It was just the little things,” said Colts forward Roy Radke. “Again, we got too many penalties there and we got in trouble with that, and we just have to play better defence.”

The Colts had a situation where they could have possibly put together their second straight winning weekend, starting off against a Kitchener club that signalled its intent to wait until next year by trading away top scorer Jeremy Bracco to Windsor.

Following that was a home date with the IceDogs, another rebuilding club, and then a Sunday afternoon contest in North Bay, against a Battalion team that had won just one of its previous 10 games.

The Colts would only wind up with one of a possible six points over their three games in as many days.

“You never want to go 0-for-3 in a weekend, especially when you have crucial division games like we do, and our focus is to put the past behind us,” said Colts forward Jason Willms.

On Friday, the Colts battled back from an early deficit and after Giordano Finoro scored midway through the third, Barrie found itself down by just a goal.

Kitchener struck on a late power-play marker to end any comeback hopes though, sending the Colts home empty-handed.

“We were in that game right until the last couple of minutes there,” Willms said. “When we have success, we get hard on that forecheck and make their defencemen make mistakes, which we were able to do against Kitchener.”

The Colts were even more successful with their offensive pressure on Saturday, in a wild affair with the IceDogs.

A great first period saw Barrie pull ahead 3-1 but after giving up five power-play goals in the second, the Colts were now behind 7-6.

Barrie was shut down in the third as Niagara put home three more in the highest-scoring game of the season.

“Obviously, it was an exciting game, but at the end of the day, we made some mistakes that led to odd-man rushes,” Willms said. “We also hung our goalies out to dry a little.”

The Colts were focused on improving defensively on Sunday, a critical factor against a team that loves the counterattack as much as the Battalion.

“It's very important in North Bay,” Radke said. “They've always got a good fan base, so it's tough to play there. We just have to keep pucks deep and get them out quick of our own zone.”

Barrie built up a 2-0 lead, but the Battalion would push back and force the game to overtime, where they would defeat the Colts, 3-2.

The lost opportunities for Barrie sting even more, given that Niagara and North Bay were two of the teams it was chasing for the eighth and final playoff spot.

“We do see them as bigger games, because they are like four-point games,” Radke said. “Still, we've got to treat them like any other game and play the right way every day.”

The defeats have dropped Barrie eight points behind both of those teams for the last post-season birth.

Despite the losses, the Colts are focused on moving forward, starting with another three-in-three next weekend that begins on Thursday, at home against the Saginaw Spirit.

“We've got around 20 games left, and I know we're young, but I don't think that's an excuse for anything,” Willms said. “We're going to look for a strong push the rest of the way.”

twitter.com/stephen_sweet