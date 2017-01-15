Barrie police attended a rooming house on Parkside Drive Saturday night after receiving information that a man wanted by police was there.

Officers learned a 39-year-old man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with a probation order.

They located the man and learned he was also facing additional charges relating to an incident on Friday where he allegedly threatened and assaulted his landlord.

The suspect was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing.