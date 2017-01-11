What started as a vision is now a dream.

The Start Talking Cup was the dream of Jim Harris, something that would continue to grow year after year.

Harris, director of support services for the Simcoe County branch of Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), said the vision of the third annual hockey tournament is to shine a spotlight on the mental health of young hockey players and to break the stigma surrounding mental-health issues.

The Start Talking Cup is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Barrie Molson Centre and will feature three games.

The day will begin with the ‘AAA’ minor atom Barrie Colts taking on the North Central Predators at 1:30 p.m., followed by a girls game between the ‘AA’ Barrie Sharks and the Aurora Panthers at 3 p.m. and ending with a battle between the ‘AAA’ minor midget Barrie Colts and the Orillia North Central Predators at 5 p.m.

“We are very excited for the addition of the Barrie Sharks and Aurora Panthers,” Harris said. “This game will highlight some of the best young female hockey players in our area and make a significant contribution to expanding the reach of our mental-health and awareness efforts.

“Combining athletics and mental health provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of both physical fitness and mental fitness. They are connected,” he added.

“Suicide is the leading cause for non-accidental death for youth in Canada,” Harris noted. “Changing this requires a community response. Everyone can make a difference.”

Workshops focused on mental health awareness are provided to all players and parents by CMHA youth counsellors.

Proceeds from the event will support the Start Talking Campaign and the Canadian Mental Health Association of Simcoe County.

Tickets are $2 and will be available at the door. There will also be a silent auction, a 50-50 draw, interactive booths and special VIP guests, including the OHL Barrie Colts mascot, Charlie Horse.

To learn more, call 705-726-5033, ext. 512.