Barrie's winter control update states that heavy snowfall, followed by rain, resulted in messy roads Tuesday.

Clean-up continues today, as temperatures are expected to rise with more rain this evening.

On the city's priority roads, salt trucks were out at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and trucks will remain on salt routes until the roads are in good condition.

On Barrie's secondary roads, residential snow plowing operations began at midnight.

Sanders are running on all routes, with a heavier application rate of 650 kilograms per kilometre.

Contract sidewalk machines continue to scrape and apply material on Barrie's priority sidewalks.

On secondary sidewalks, machines have been out since 4 a.m. Plowing and sanding will continue until 4 p.m.

For more information, and updates, visit barrie.ca/snow.