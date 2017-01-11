To some, choosing the names of their children has to have meaning. To others, it should come from an era they like . And some like to select a name that just sounds right.

Whatever the reason, some names become more popular than others, such as Olivia for girls and Liam for boys born in Ontario in 2016, according to Today’s Parent.

For Felicia Maciejewski, of Rama First Nation, it was the sound of the name that soothed her and convinced her to name her daughter Olivia.

“It has a calming effect,” said Felicia, “(and) she’s a calm baby, and she’s happy.”

Born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Olivia Maciejewski was 11 days overdue, but on March 11, she was quick to come into the world once Felicia was induced.

“It was a very quick labour,” she said. “They induced me and broke my water at 10 in the morning and she was born at 2:34 p.m.”

“As soon as she was born, Felicia said, ‘All right, now that that’s done, can someone get me a banana?’” said Sarah Towns, Felicia’s aunt, who was present during Olivia’s birth.

Maybe that’s the reason Olivia’s favourite ice cream flavour is banana. As she grows older, said Felicia, Olivia is turning out to be an interactive and curious baby, who likes to explore her environment and make her own experiences.

“She’s very observant, curious and independent,” said Felicia. “Nothing gets in her way when she wants something. If you give her trouble and tell her ‘no,’ she’ll pull her hand away but she’ll look at you from the corner of her eye to see if you’re watching still.”

Felicia’s favourite times to spend with Olivia are before she falls asleep for her nap or bath time in the evening.

“That’s when she’s snuggly,” said Felicia. “Any other time, she’s on the go and wants to play.

“Her bath is her favourite ritual before bedtime, because she likes to be in the water splashing around,” she added.

As she moved around the children’s area in the library, 10-month-old Olivia quickly discovered the joys of walking semi-independently with the help of a baby gym she could push around. She cooed about her success to her great-aunt, Towns, and dad, Jared Simcoe.

After Olivia’s birth, Felicia found out at least a couple of other new parents in her circle had named their daughters Olivia, too, but she doesn’t regret having made that choice. However, next time, she will select differently.

“I’d put more research into it so it wouldn’t be as much of a common name,” she said.

For Orillia resident Meagan Wilkinson, naming her second child Olivia was a no-brainer, because she likes classic names, such as Eleanor or Abigail, her older daughter’s name, and her husband liked a character named Olivia from the TV show Fringe.

But there was another reason for choosing Olivia and not Eleanor.

“As soon as we found out she’s a girl, we decided it was Olivia, because we made the mistake of telling Abby that we liked the name Olivia,” said Wilkinson. “Abby had decided that was her name and she would have been so confused if we’d named her anything else.”

Abby’s birth had been prolonged and doctors eventually had to give Wilkinson an anesthetic to perform a C-section. She was unconscious for some time, making her miss seeing the baby right after she was born.

And even though Olivia was born similarly through surgery, labour was shorter and Wilkinson was quicker to recover from the effect of an anesthetic once the procedure was complete.

“It was wonderful and happy, seeing your baby as soon as she’s born,” said Wilkinson. “It’s kind of an experience of awe and amazement; it was a special moment.”

Born on Mother’s Day, May 8, Olivia Bylow made the perfect gift.

Eight-month-old Olivia is happiest in the morning when she wakes up, claps when she’s happy, smiles at those saying hello and eagerly eats her broccoli, getting a healthy start to life.

“I think she’ll be really laid back, and I think she’ll be very happy.” said Wilkinson, who worked at the library and is an avid reader, hoping to see the same streak in her daughter. “She likes books, so hopefully she’s a reader.”

Wilkinson hopes Olivia will grow up to be a happy, positive person and has a chance to be just herself.

Other popular baby names for 2016 according to Today’s Parent included Emma, Charlotte, Benjamin and Noah.

