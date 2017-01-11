King's birthday celebrated in Barrie
Zach Peddie of St. Thomas was one of three award-winning Elvis tribute artists to take to the stage of the Georgian Theatre during Saturday’s Tupelo to Las Vegas show. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Born Jan. 8, 1935, Elvis Presley fans around the world celebrated the king’s birthday this past weekend.
Elvis, who died Aug. 16, 1977, would have turned 82 on Sunday.