Watch for city plows on Barrie's streets today.

“Due to the timing of the storm and the accumulation totals followed by rain, we are sending out our residential plows during the day to scrape off as much as possible,” said Dave Friary, Barrie's director of roads, parks and fleet.

“This will take longer due to traffic and pedestrians. Today is also a snow day, but we are hoping to get through each route at least once.”

Friary said Tuesday's weather will be a challenge.

“The rain is supposed to start this evening and we are planning to return to plowing residential routes at midnight. (Plowing) our arterial routes will continue 24/7.”

Snow is affecting portions of southern Ontario, beginning Tuesday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected by tonight.

Local blowing snow is also possible as winds increase throughout the day. The snow will likely change over to rain tonight as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Brief freezing rain is possible in some areas during the changeover from snow to rain.

Salt trucks were out in Barrie at 4 a.m. today, Friary said, and priority plows were called out at 7 a.m. Road maintenance will continue throughout the day.

Snow plows on residential roads will began operations at 8 a.m. If the forecast rain arrives, it's expected that the residential plows will return to the routes beginning at midnight tonight.

Contract sidewalk machines were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to scrape and sand priority sidewalks.

On residential roads, sidewalk machines have been out since 4 a.m.; plowing and sanding will continue until 4 p.m.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected today and tonight across the region as a result. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination or consider changing their travel plans.

Winds are expected to continue to increase tonight with gusts to 70 kilometres an hour likely. Stronger wind gusts to 90 km/h are expected near eastern Lake Ontario where a wind warning is in effect.

bbruton@postmedia.com