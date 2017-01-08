BRACEBRIDGE – A man suffered serious injuries after being thrown off his snowmobile on Saturday.

Provincial police say a 44-year-old Bracebridge man was riding his snowmobile along Trail D near South Monck Drive around 11 a.m. when his machine struck a hole and rolled.

The rider was thrown from the snowmobile and was later transported to a local hospital where he is been treated for serious injuries.

At this time, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) wants to remind the public that the provincial trail system is not open yet, nor are the trails considered safe.

For information of trail conditions and closures, please visit the OFSC website at http://www.ofsc.on.ca.