Welcome to January, Ontario.

Barrie got hit with about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow overnight and the snow-squall weather warning is still in effect.

Environment Canada said snow squalls will continue throughout Sunday but weaken during the late afternoon.

Environment meteorologists release snow-squall warnings when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near-zero visibilities.

In the interim, more white-outs are expected and blowing snow has been reported across the region.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

With a forecast of -10 degrees Celsius Sunday, the low is expected to drop to -16 C overnight and rise to a high of -5 C Monday.

The region is expecting balmy temperatures in the range of 4 C on Tuesday.