It was a tall task for the Barrie Colts.

Playing their third game in as many nights, the Colts had to take on the powerful Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Predictably, it was the Greyhounds who ran wild, scoring a half-dozen unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 win over the Colts Saturday.

“They were really moving pucks quick and we weren't getting into the bodies as much as we should be in our own zone,” said Colts defenceman Justin Murray. “That was letting them get open and get room.

“They got a few on the power play as well and it turned into a bad game for us.”

The Colts were looking to any head start they could get on the juggernaut offence of Sault Ste. Marie.

Barrie would manage to strike first once again, thanks to a good play by its second line.

Kade Landry sent the puck deep behind the Greyhounds net, timing it out with Ben Hawerchuk to beat his man to it.

From the back of the goal, Hawerchuk put a pass in front for Lucas Chiodo, and the Barrie native wasted no time snapping a high shot past Greyhounds starter Matthew Villalta to make it 1-0 Colts.

“Our games really complement each other,” Chiodo said. “Benny made a good play getting by the defenceman and finding me in the slot, and I was just fortunate to put it home.”

Along with being a fast club, Sault Ste. Marie was also big and hard to contain in front of the net, which led to its first goal.

Gustav Bouramman's point shot was stopped by Colts goalie David Ovsjannikov, but the rebound sat there for Tim Gettinger, and no one could hold him back as he popped it home to tie the game.

Gettinger would pick up his second of the contest minutes later thanks to a bad bounce.

Joey Keane tried to circle in his own zone with the puck as the last man, but it skipped over his stick, allowing Gettinger to grab it and fire one through Ovsjannikov's five-hole.

Sault Ste. Marie would make it a 3-1 lead before the period was out, as Noah Carroll's point shot deflected off of a Colt player's glove and past Ovsjannikov.

“It's definitely difficult, but Ovsjannikov played really well,” Murray said. “When we go up 1-0, we get a little high, but after a couple of quick goals, obviously, it discourages us a bit.”

The Greyhounds would continue to roll early in the second period on the man advantage.

Sault Ste. Marie picked things up to another gear, with former minor midget Colt Morgan Frost starting off a pair of lightning-quick passes before Zach Senyshyn one-timed a shot through Ovsjannikov.

The Greyhounds extended things to 5-1 when Gettinger left a puck for David Miller, who rifled an attempt over Ovsjannikov's shoulder.

Blake Speers, playing his first game back in the Ontario Hockey League after earning a silver medal for Team Canada on Thursday, got into the act as well.

Speers switched off with Boris Katchouk behind the Barrie net and swept a wrap-around through the legs of Ovsjannikov, picking up his first goal in just his second OHL game of the season.

“We've got to stay man-to-man there,” Chiodo said. “We can't let them get inside chances.

“They create a lot of confusion when their defencemen and forwards switch, but we have to stay man-to-man and not give up those chances.”

The Colts spent much of the night chasing the Greyhounds, who seemed to control the puck and rarely gave it up thanks to crisp passing.

“Our third game in three nights, it's definitely hard,” Murray said. “We've already been working hard for the last two nights and when they're moving the puck around, we needed to get into the bodies.

“We didn't, so we ended up chasing them around more than we should.”

Barrie couldn't mount much else offensively against the Greyhounds, suffering its first defeat of the weekend.

The Colts will have another three-in-three beginning next Friday night, when they travel to Kitchener to take on the Rangers.

