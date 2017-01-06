Barrie fans take in gold-medal game
Friends, from left, Peter Brewda, Brad Hickman and Dennis Dyke were busy Thursday evening with both the world junior gold-medal game as well as the Barrie Colts-Oshawa Generals game. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Friends Peter Brewda, Brad Hickman and Dennis Dyke were busy Thursday evening.
They were kept well-occupied watching both the world junior gold-medal game between Canada and the United States and the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts taking on the Oshawa Generals from their booth at the Horsepower Sports Bar & BBQ Grill at the Barrie Molson Centre.
Canada claimed the silver medal after falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Americans, while the Colts skated to a 3-2 overtime victory.