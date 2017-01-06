Friends Peter Brewda, Brad Hickman and Dennis Dyke were busy Thursday evening.

They were kept well-occupied watching both the world junior gold-medal game between Canada and the United States and the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts taking on the Oshawa Generals from their booth at the Horsepower Sports Bar & BBQ Grill at the Barrie Molson Centre.

Canada claimed the silver medal after falling 5-4 in a shootout to the Americans, while the Colts skated to a 3-2 overtime victory.