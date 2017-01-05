The MacLaren Art Centre is a place that embraces every age, every ability and every interest.

Educational programs are developed to meet the needs of different audiences, including children, youth, adults, seniors, families, students, teachers, tourists, artists and people with special needs.

These hands-on art activities are designed to inspire creativity, stimulate intellectual curiosity, foster artistic talent and nurture a passion for the visual arts.

Family Sundays is a key example of this commitment.

Sunday afternoons, from September through June, practising regional artists lead high-quality, creative projects that families complete together at the gallery.

Dozens of families take part each Sunday in the workshop held between 1:30 and 3 pm in the MacLaren’s Education Centre, a fully equipped, sun-lit studio space on the gallery’s main level.

Through working together on engaging visual art projects, children and their families are exposed to a wide range of ideas and themes, techniques and materials, including paint, plaster, wire, silkscreen, clay, collage, pastels and more.

Family Sundays began nine years ago. More than 1,000 families have participated each year since.

The Family Sunday workshop provides a place for families to spend quality time together, engaged in meaningful, creative activities with like-minded people.

Many participating families live in south-end Barrie and many are new to the city and to Canada. Their experiences in this program have enabled them to meet new friends and enhance their sense of belonging.

In addition to our weekly workshops, themed activities are planned for special occasions.

Join us during Winterfest on Feb. 5 for a special ArtLAB, an experimental workshop space where art and science meet. Led by regional artist Christyn Grampola and the MacLaren Youth Advisory Council, families will be fascinated by the surprising effects produced by combining various traditional and non-traditional media on paper, canvas and more.

Family Sunday activities are ideal for children ages three to eight, in collaboration with parents, grandparents or other caregivers. Just sign up on the day at 1 pm. The nominal fee of $5 per child (free for MacLaren family membership holders) helps to offset materials costs, but corporate support makes Family Sundays possible. We are grateful to ScotiaBank for their very generous support.

Family Sundays start up again on Jan. 8. I hope you will join us at the gallery and make it your family’s New Year’s resolution to create something wonderful together.

Carolyn Bell Farrell is the executive director at the MacLaren Art Centre in downtown Barrie.