A deep vault for dry radioactive waste could technically be built somewhere beyond the Bruce nuclear plant – but at higher cost and transportation risk and without any environmental benefit, says a new report prepared for the federal government.

One of the most contentious environmental issues in the Great Lakes basin, the proposed deep geologic repository (DGR) is best located at its original proposed site at Bruce Nuclear plant near Kincardine, the study says.

Critics have said the original proposal for the Bruce site has critical flaws, including siting the DGR too close to the Great Lakes and the absence of any data on other potentially suitable areas.

The Federal government last February ordered Ontario Power Generation to examine other sites for their potential geological, environmental and economic suitability. OPG has spent nearly a year examining the suitability of Northern Ontario granite and Southern Ontario sedimentary rock.

The bottom line of the report: all factors still point to Bruce as the ideal site.

“The science says that our proposed location for the deep geologic repository is the safest possible solution for the storage of low and intermediate nuclear waste,” said OPG spokesperson Kevin Powers. And it's also the best use of taxpayer dollars, costing about $3.5 billion less in site preparation than at the Bruce.

“From an environmental perspective, there is no increased environmental safety for the lake to the people by moving farther away it from the proposed site.”

That conclusion is unlikely to mollify opponents, who have said even the smallest failure of the DGR could contaminate the drinking water on which 40 million North Americans depend.

A joint review panel concluded the Bruce site – 1.2 kilometres from Lake Huron and 680 metres below the surface, in virtually impermeable sedimentary rock that hasn't moved in millions of years – would be ideal.

“You can look at this geographically or geologically,” Powers said. “Geographically, it's located 1.2 kilometres from the lake. Geologically, it is 450 million years from the lake.”

The vault would hold waste byproducts of the nuclear power-production process: ash from incinerated work gloves and solid waste that has come into contact with reactors. It would not include highly radioactive fuel rods (the long-term storage of which is subject of another study, that one by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization).

Low- and mid-level nuclear waste from Ontario's nuclear power plants is already trucked to the Bruce site, where it is incinerated where possible and stored in smaller vaults just below grade.

This new report was submitted to the federal government by the year-end deadline and made public late Tuesday.

The Liberals said in mid-December they would delay making a decision on the DGR proposal until late in 2017.

Kincardine has offered to be a willing host of the project.

Construction hinges not only on approval from the federal government, it depends on getting a go-ahead from Saugeen-Ojibway Nation. Those talks with SON continue, Powers said.

Critics -- including scores of municipalities, environmental groups and individuals who have petitioned against a DGR so near the Great Lakes -- say it's also a matter of international jurisdiction.

The comparison:

Study compared environmental, geological, cost impact of the proposed location at Bruce Nuclear, at sedimentary region of Southern Ontario and at granite region of Northern Ontario.

Start-up date:

– 10 years (Bruce); 30 years (sedimentary Southern Ontario); 40 years (Northern Ontario granite)

Existing nuclear facility nearby:

-- yes Bruce; no, Southern Ontario; no, Northern Ontario

Additional costs:

-- no, Bruce; $2.7 billion, Southern Ontario; $3.5 billion (Northern Ontario)

Transportation of waste:

-- 50% already transported to Bruce from other Ontario nuclear plants; estimated 22,000 more shipments across 300 kilometres or more to Southern Ontario site; 22,000 additional shipments across 2,000 kilometres or more to Northern Ontario site