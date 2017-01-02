Former Barrie Colts star Alexander Burmistrov has been claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes.

In 23 games this season with the Winnipeg Jets, the 25-year-old forward had no goals and two assists to go along with a minus-6 rating.

"He's someone our scouts identified as having greater potential than he has currently shown,” said Coyotes general manager John Chayka. “We're hopeful a change will help his game.”

The six-foot-one, 181-pound Russian has registered 30 goals and 51 assists for 81 points in 298 career NHL games.

Burmistrov posted a career-best 13 goals and 15 assists in 76 games with the Jets during the 2011-12 season.

He was selected eighth overall by the former Atlanta Thrashers at the 2010 NHL Entry Draft following one season with the Barrie Colts.

During his time in the OHL, Burmistrov scored 22 goals and added 43 assists for 65 points in 62 regular-season games. He also added eight goals and eight assists in 17 playoff games during Barrie's post-season run that year.

He played the following season with the Thrashers, scoring six times and notching 14 assists in 74 games during his rookie campaign.

Burmistrov then headed to Winnipeg when the Thrashers relocated to Manitoba for the 2011-12 season, where he had 13 goals and 15 assists in 76 games.

He split his time between the AHL's St. John's IceCaps and the Jets during the 2012-13 season before returning to his native Russia for two seasons to play for his hometown Kazan Ak-Bars in the KHL.

Burmistrov was then re-signed by the Jets ahead of last season, when he had seven goals and 14 assists in 81 games.

Burmistrov has also represented Russia five times in international competition. He won the gold medal during the 2014 IIHF World Championships and a bronze at the 2016 tournament. At the 2009 under-18 worlds, he was among the tournament's leading scorers as the Russians claimed silver.