Attack ring in new year with win over Barrie

It might be a new year but some old bad habits resurfaced for the Owen Sound Attack.

Not enough to stop Owen Sound from winning it's seventh straight Ontario Hockey League game – a 5-1 decision over the visiting Barrie Colts on New Year's Day. But they were enough to attract their coach's attention.

“I think we wanted it a little bit easy in the second and then we figured it out in the third that we needed to play consistent and play our game,” Attack bench boss Ryan McGill said after Sunday's win.

“We played our game in the third period and that's why we had success.”

One reason Owen Sound has had success lately is the ability to stay out of the penalty box. That was a problem on Sunday as the Attack gave Barrie seven power plays.

“We took too many penalties,” McGill said.

“Way too many penalties. If we do that on Wednesday we'll be in big trouble (against Sault Ste. Marie). We've done a good job lately of not taking too many penalties and (Sunday) was just unfortunate.”

Owen Sound also hit the snooze button in the second, looking for the easy way to win instead of staying the course.

“In the second period we didn't come out like we have been and they came out with a really big work ethic and they made it a game,” McGill said.

Chase Campbell and Kevin Hancock both scored twice while Nick Suzuki added a single for the Attack (23-13-1-0, third in the Midwest Division).

“We were pretty good at the start of the first but we got away from our game,” Campbell said.

“After the second period the guys and the coaches were talking about how we wanted (to win) this game. We came out really, really well in the third period and we stuck to our game plan which is what got us here the last six weeks.”

Lucas Chiodo replied for the Colts (10-21-3-1, fifth in the Central).

“They just kept pushing and pushing and I think conditioning caught up to us,” Colts' assistant coach Todd Miller said.

“They've got a speedy team. We were happy to stay as close as we did for as long as we did.”

Attack goalie Michael McNiven made 22 saves while Barrie's Ruan Badenhorst stopped 34 shots. Chiodo's goal snapped McNiven's shutout streak at 174.38. Jordan Binnington set the franchise mark at 207.33 in 2012.

“I've had a strong season so far and I just try to stay consistent and it can't get any better than with the team I've got in front of me,” McNiven said.

“They're doing everything in their power to help me play the best that I can. I try to do the same thing for them.”

Owen Sound is back in action on Wednesday when the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds visit.

Game time at the Harry Lumley-Bayshore Community Centre is 7 p.m.

“That will be the toughest game of the year for us,” McGill said.

“We beat them in their building. They're playing unbelieveable on the road and they're in first place in the conference for a reason. They've been real consistent for the last eight weeks. It's going to be a big test.”





bwalker@postmedia.com

