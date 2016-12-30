HISTORY: Milligan's Pond a significant wetland

Not many cities have a "provincially-significant wetland in the downtown core."

Well, Barrie does.

In the early 1940s, Bert Young bought a property on the south side of Perry Street. Within a few few years he had cleaned up the swamp behind his home, removing the deadfall and the trash and built a small dam on Bunkers Creek.

With the help of his neighbour Derek Jones, a dike was installed to control the silt build-up. Beaver dams were monitored to maintain water levels. Together, they also planted trees, created foot paths and built bridges and benches.

Over the years, many other groups including the Huronia Rotary Club and Duck Unlimited assisted in making the area a haven for all kinds of wildlife.

In 1990, Audrey Milligan willed her property at the west end of the lagoon to the city and later the city purchased Bert Young's property and named the area "Audrey Milligan Park."

If you have never visited "Young-Jones Pond", make sure you do. You won't be disappointed.

