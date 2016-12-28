Two people have been charged with attempted murder after someone was found injured near a trail in Oro-Medonte Township Dec. 24.

In the early hours that day, Barrie OPP officers responded to a report of an injured person on Woodland Heights Drive. Paramedics attended the scene and took one person to an area hospital.

The investigation is continuing by members of Barrie OPP and the Central Region OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of Det.-Insp. Randy Wright of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police arrested and charged two people Tuesday. John Davey and Taylor Jacksch, both 18 and both of Clearview Township, are charged with attempted murder. Both were scheduled to appear in Barrie court Wednesday for a bail hearing. The victim remains in a Toronto-area hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone have any information about the incident is asked to contact Barrie OPP via the OPP Communications Centre at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperssdm.com or 800-222-8477.