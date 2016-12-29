Philip Adamson marks his first performance in Barrie at next week's Midday Music with Shigeru concert. He will be appearing with his brother, Michael, a violinist who has performed here many times in the past.

The upcoming concert is their first appearance together since they were teenagers. It is an idea they've talked about for the past couple of years. The all-sonata program is expected to include music by Mozart, Debussy and Brahms.

Michael is based in Barrie where he teaches violin and viola and coaches chamber music. Some may remember him from Amity Trio, a group he founded and performed with for 15 years - their last concert was in September 2015.

He was born and raised in Victoria, B.C., studied music at Boston University and the Royal Academy of Music in London, England. After performing for several years in Europe, he returned to Canada in the mid-'70s to work in the computer industry as a software developer and consultant.

Since then, he has worked with numerous groups, served as concertmaster for the York Symphony, artistic director for the Apollo Chamber Orchestra and is the concertmaster of the Orpheus Symphonietta currently. While he retired from business in 2006, his musical activities have continued.

Philip Adamson is a pianist who took a slightly different career direction. He has performed across Canada and in the U.S., Mexico, and Europe, been heard frequently on CBC radio, and has recorded internationally acclaimed albums of 20th century French and English piano music for the Centaur label.

He is active as an adjudicator and clinician, has given papers and lecture recitals at national and international conferences and currently teaches at the University of Windsor.

The musical family also has one other sibling, a sister Toni, who lived at one time in the GTA, but moved back to Victoria around 35 years ago with her husband and family. She acquired her ARCT in piano while still in high school but was interested in a career in dance until she married, had three children and started working in the travel industry.

Michael and Philip perform on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Hi-Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne St. N., 12 noon. Admission is $5 each, free for students.