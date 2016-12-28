In its most simple form, Chanukah is a celebration of the act of lighting a candle to chase away the darkness.

Yet it is also about charitable good works, honouring olive oil and well, there are donuts, too.

With the ongoing lighting of the menorah each night at Heritage Park between Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, the local Jewish community is sharing its light with all the residents of Barrie.

As Rabbi Mendel Nakkar of the Barrie chabad (Jewish community outreach) explained, the eight days of lighting the candles of the menorah symbolizes light over darkness, or good over evil.

“We remember that every good word, every good deed, such as saying, ‘hello’, ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ brings light into the world and chases away the darkness,” Nakkar said.

Nakkar said the history of celebrating Chanukah dates back to the second century BCE (Before Common Era) when the Seleucids (Syrian-Greeks) tried to force the Jews to stop observing the Sabbath, outlawed reading the Torah and lighting their menorah.

A small group of brothers, known as the Maccabees, rose up and fought the Seleucids and were able to reclaim the temple.

Wanting to light their candles using a sacred olive oil the Seleucids had deemed improper (and destroyed), the Jews realized it would take eight days to gather enough oil for the menorah.

The group lit one candle and expected it to go out long before the new olive oil was ready.

However, it lasted the full eight days until the new shipment arrived, so Chanukah is also about remembering the miracle of the long-lasting oil.

“Now we celebrate eight days of oil burning (candles) and we eat oily food, like latkes and sufganiyot – or jelly donuts – to remember the miracle of the oil,” Nakkar said.

He said they also still play with dreidels to remember the toys the children played with to fool the Seleucid soldiers while they were actually studying the Torah.

“The battles against the Syrian-Greeks was for religious freedom. The menorah is not just for Jews. When we look around the world and see people fighting against religious persecution in Syria and Iraq and other countries, we think of them and hope they achieve religious freedom, too,” he said.

Nakkar and his wife, Muci, arrived in Barrie three years ago when they began their search for a place to start a chabad – or the spiritual centre of the Jewish community – to share their outreach message.

Nakkar was born in Thornhill but travelled through Europe before studying for his rabbinical ordination in New York.

Muci’s father was a rabbi who moved to Porto Alegre, Brazil, where he and his wife opened a chabad for the Jewish congregation there.

“I was born into community work, so it’s something I’ve wanted to do as well,” she said, bouncing her newborn son on her lap. “With Barrie, we knew there were lots of people moving up here from Toronto – lots of Jews moving here. So we knew a lot of people would be looking for guidance and a spiritual leader.”

Having opened up a new Jewish school, they now teach a few dozen students Hebrew and Jewish traditions Sundays and Wednesdays.

Nakkar said the message of Chanukah is reflected in lighting a candle each evening and adding another lit candle the next night until all eight candles are lit.

As with acts of kindness or charity, the rabbi said people should never be satisfied with doing one good deed but add to the good works each day, as they did with the lighting of the candles.

“We should suffice with what we did yesterday? No, we can never say we did enough, there’s always more to do,” he said.

To share Chanukah with Barrie, the Nakkars are hosting a lighting of the menorah ceremony at Barrie City Hall Dec. 29.

“Everyone’s welcome regardless of their religious affiliation or background,” he said.

