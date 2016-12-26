A drunk driver caught the attention of Barrie police Saturday afternoon after she plowed her vehicle into a snowbank.

Officers were called to the area of Lockhart and Saunders roads at approximately 3:30 p.m.

They had to break into the vehicle to free the driver, a 31-year-old Barrie woman.

According to police, she was unconscious but breathing and she was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Center for assessment.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and officers investigated her for impaired driving.

It was determined she had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood and was charged accordingly.

She was later released from hospital with a future court date.

Careless thief nabbed

A sloppy would-be burglar was foiled by an observant Barrie police officer who was in the right place at the right time on Saturday.

Just after midnight, the officer was patrolling on Mapleview Drive past several businesses when she saw a truck driving with no headlights.

The truck was seen pulling up in front of a store and the driver began loading merchandise into his truck.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the driver was up to no good and placed him under arrest.

A 51-year-old Angus man was charged with theft under $5,000 and released with a future court date.