No salt please, on these city streets in Barrie.

The city has removed the application of road salt to 9.5 kilometres of its streets, reducing use by about 650 tonnes and saving $40,000 this winter.

These are all local roads, none are on transit routes or have hilly terrain.

“They'll look like any other residential street. All the streets around them are residential as well,” said Dave Friary, Barrie's director of roads, parks and fleet. “Typically, they'll be maintained to a snow-pack.

“You won't see running water or pavement, it will be snow-pack.”

Barrie's winter control budget is about $5 million, in a typical year, and of that total the

salt budget alone is about $1 million annually.

Friary prefers to call using less salt a cost avoidance, not a savings, because winter weather is so unpredictable.

“We're not going to save any money if it snows every day ... from January to March, or if it snows almost every other day,” he said.

Barrie's 2016-2017 winter control map shows about 300 kilometres (both lanes) of residential routes, the local streets where people live.

It also shows just more than 380 kilometres of priority routes, which must be maintained for emergency personnel – ambulances, firefighters and police – as well as Barrie Transit.

Keeping salt off municipal roadways goes back more than 15 years.

In 2001, Environment Canada released an assessment report that road salts were entering the environment in large quantities, posing a risk to plants, animals, birds, fish, lake and stream ecosystems, and groundwater.

Three years later Environment Canada produced a code of practice for the environmental management of road salts.

Its goal was to ensure both environmental protection while maintaining safety on the roads.

In 2010, an evaluation of drinking water issues was completed for the city's drinking water system, and it determined that concentrations of sodium and chloride for some municipal supply wells in central-Barrie were increasing – and could exceed Ontario drinking water quality standards.

Since then most municipalities, Barrie included, have adopted the code and report to Environment Canada annually to minimize salt use and research the alternatives.

The city also has a salt optimization strategy, that allows both environmentally conscious road sale management and winter maintenance priorities.

“It's to make less impact on the environment,” Friary said. “At the same time, if we can save money, that's a secondary good news story as well.”

While Barrie has an annual winter control budget, it's not cast in stone because snow clearing is basically an essential service.

“We do our best to stay within the budget, but if we do go a little bit over, it comes out of a reserve fund and we typically don't look at the dollars throughout the year,” he said. “It's just ensuring that we maintain municipal maintenance standards.

“That's what we focus on – safety, and making sure people can get around.”

For more information, visit barrie.ca and search 'winter control'.

Barrie's new salt-to-sand routes

Entire street – George, Vespra, Lillian, Gloria, Firman, Leggott, Royal Oak, Brennan

Partial street – John, Brock, Victoria, Ford, White Oaks, D'Ambrosio, Patton, Herrell

Source: City of Barrie