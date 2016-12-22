A local artist has expended his practice to include an a renovated studio space for lessons and an art supply store in downtown Barrie.

The Drawing House marked its grand opening earlier this month.

The studio has attracted children and youth for comics and cartoons and adults, age 17 and up, for drawing and painting, beginners and professionals alike.

Marshall Geddes keeps his classes small and maintains anyone can learn to draw.

For Geddes, it started when he was young with in interest in superheroes.

"I've always loved comic books," said Geddes who started buying comics and hanging out at Blue Beetle Comics, currently Big B, at the age of nine.

He credits comic books for improving his reading skills.

Comic books led to his first job and the beginnings of a full collection of graphic novels that reflected a cross section of popular culture. It, and more, have become part of an extensive resource library that occupies an entire room at The Drawing House.

Now he also publishes comics, including an anthology of student work at the end of the comic course. His own personal project is an illustrated historical pirate story.

"Less like Treasure Island and more (true to life), still a fun adventure story," said Geddes, who is fascinated by various historical aspect of the pirate world, united by greed, pirates were multicultural, accepting of women, homosexuals.

It was the first place where black slaves could rise to power and it was also the first place insurance showed up.

The Barrie North Collegiate graduate has studied with some of the best: a Marvel and DC comic artist, a Disney layout artist, a Disney drawing trainer, a wildlife master and a couple of Harlequin book-cover illustrators.

He studied figure drawing, figure painting and cartooning at the Art Students League of New York and figure drawing at Sheridan College, as well as at the Toronto School of Art in Toronto.

His personal interests included studying the history of comics and newspaper cartoonists from the early 20th century and the 1950s Famous Artist Course.

Moving into the Mary Street house involved some a few renovations. But tearing out floors also yielded a gem, a torn piece of paper titled "Do I need to know how to draw to take classes."

A bit more information found on a separate scrap suggests it was an advertisement for art classes, held at one time, in the same location.

He has framed the scrap of paper for display in the art store. Finding it sparked an interest in researching the history of the house.

The store component started to come together when Geddes went looking for a couple of shelves for students and discovered a 100-year-old tie and suspender display case manufactured by S.S. Cox Show Case Co. It currently holds art supplies.

He features a lot of products that not commonly available such as Japanese watercolors and German specialty pens. Some of his drawing markers are also refillable.

Geddes' goal is to create place where everyone can learn to draw. He also wanted a spot where people could learn to make comics in a place where they are actually made.

In addition to teaching drawing around the county -MacLaren Art Centre, Lovers Creek Art Gallery and Quest Art School in Midland he runs drawing programs for children, youth and adults at his studio story in Barrie. He also offers private lessons.

New classes start in January. For youth age nine to 17, there are two programs: making comics and cartooning; drawing superheroes and cartoon characters.

For age 17 and up, there are four programs: three different drawing classes which include drawing essentials, life drawing with and/or without instruction as well as one painting class which covers watercolour for beginners.

Classes and art supplies are tax free until Dec. 31.

For more details, visit www.drawinghouse.ca or call 705-503-2996.

The Drawing House is located at 60 Mary St.

It's open afternoons Tuesday to Friday starting at 1 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.