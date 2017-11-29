His NHL career now behind him, the local boy who became an OHL legend with the London Knights is now back with the club as a coach, he announced on social media.

“Exciting stuff,” Prust wrote Tuesday night on a photo of himself in Knights coaching gear before a practice.

His exact role with the club is unclear, but Prust’s popularity with fans and players is obvious. His Instagram photo was liked by more than 16,000 people in just 12 hours – including Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, a fellow Knights alumnus.

After playing 486 career NHL games with Calgary, Phoenix, the New York Rangers, Montreal and Vancouver, Prust spent some time playing overseas. Tryouts for the Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings fell short.

Prust, 33, was part of the legendary Knights team that won the 2005 Memorial Cup. He racked up 30 points that season to go along with 174 penalty minutes.