An inept graffiti artist vandalized the ReStore Sunday morning.

The young white man was caught on surveillance cameras, casually walking around the store’s exterior spraying red automotive paint on the white siding, truck trailer and parking signs.

For the most part, he sprayed an uneven red wavy line, while in other places he drew a misshapen box and blotted out management parking signs.

He scrawled f-bombs on a few random walls, drew a Swastika and threw in the odd ‘Hitler’ word for good measure.

“He was chill. He was almost casual,” said store manager Lisa Voycey Sunday afternoon.

After running errands, Voycey had stopped at the Habitat for Humanity Huronia’s second-hand store on Brock Street for a few minutes.

After a busy two-day Black Friday sale, Voycey said she was glad she had as the store is usually closed on Sundays and the ugly message would have remained on the building until Monday.

Voycey said store volunteers and friends from Puroclean arrived shortly after she found the graffiti, and cleaned up most of the curses and racist words before dusk.

The store’s insurance company was notified.

Surveillance video shows the young man’s nonchalant attitude as he desecrated the building.

Voycey fast-forwarded the video to approximately 4:20 a.m., where the approximately 20-year-old white man is clearly seen, wearing skater shoes, a baggy beige winter coat, low hanging jeans and a blue baseball cap backwards – showing his face in the harsh spotlights – as he tagged the building’s white siding.

“It’s hard to say if it was a hate crime or if someone with a spray can just wrote those words,” Barrie’s Const. Derek Rose.

Rose said hate crimes tend to use more racially-charged words. Officers will know more once they find the youth.

Once police have possession of the video, the young man’s identity will be shown to officers who may have worked with graffiti vandalism previously, and will also be shared on social media, he said.

ReStore’s CEO Ken Kirk isn’t holding a grudge and wants to reach out and help the young man.

“We believe it was completely random,” Kirk said. “This season can take people to dark places and we just happened to be the building the person took some anger out on.”

Kirk doesn’t believe the choice of words are indicative of a racially-charged hate crime.

“Here’s a learning example of someone who is hurting,” he said. “I’d say to people, if you can put some money towards youth social services please do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

