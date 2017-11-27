One-year-old Payton Hielema wasn't so sure about this whole Santa thing when she and her family visited Drysdale’s Tree Farm's Christmas Village on Saturday.

Drysdale’s Christmas Village opened in 1945 and continues to celebrate the Christmas season.

There are pre-cut trees or you can pick up a saw and take a tractor into the woods to cut-your-own tree.

Shop at the Evergreen holiday gift shop or enjoy hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows by the bonfire.