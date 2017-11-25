Two darkly-clad men robbed a drug store at noon, Wednesday.

Police say the two men entered the Essa Road Shoppers Drug Mart and grabbed three game systems before fleeing on foot.

Responding officers and the canine unit were unable to locate the suspects.

Police described both men as male, with medium builds, wearing all-black clothing and carrying the gaming systems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip at www.tipsubmit.com.